As an England star, Jude Bellingham never expected to establish a European record.

Jude Bellingham never imagined he’d be a member of England’s squad, let alone create history as the youngest player to participate in a European Championship.

The brilliant 17-year-old was picked in Gareth Southgate’s 26-strong team for this summer’s rescheduled tournament after exploding onto the scene at Birmingham and prospering with Borussia Dortmund.

When Bellingham came off the bench in Sunday’s 1-0 triumph over Croatia, he displayed maturity belying his young age, surpassing Holland’s Jetro Willems as the youngest player ever to participate in the Euros.

After making his major tournament debut at the age of 17 years and 349 days, the England midfielder commented, “It’s not awful, to be fair, it’s a good record.”

“It’s a buzzing feeling when you just set your mind on something and try to follow it through and manage to execute it.

“I had no idea I’d be here,” she says. I would have been nowhere near it if it had happened last summer when it was supposed to.

“But I believe I just had a fantastic season, kept my head down, and things have just kind of come one after another, and I’ve made it this far.

“I’m simply trying to do my best to represent my country and my family.”

Bellingham came on for captain Harry Kane with eight minutes left at a scorching Wembley Stadium, where he battled back from a knock to face Croatia’s Luka Modric.

In the build-up to Friday’s match against Scotland, he told Lions’ Den, “I had a blow to the head as well that really hurt but I was just trying to do my job.”

“I was thinking, ‘Don’t you dare let them get back in the game while you’re on the pitch,’ so I just tried to get through every ball that was there to be won and win it back for us.

“(Modric) was definitely their best player; he played exceptionally well.) You’re standing on the sidelines, thinking to yourself, “How would I approach it if I were up against him?”

