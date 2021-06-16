As Aleksei Miranchuk’s goal sinks Finland, Russia is off to a good start at Euro 2020.

Russia won 1-0 over Finland in St Petersburg to begin their Euro 2020 campaign. Aleksei Miranchuk scored the game’s only goal.

Atalanta forward Miranchuk scored the game-winning goal in first-half stoppage time, avenging a 3-0 defeat to Belgium on Saturday.

Finland had defeated Denmark 1-0 in their initial match, which was overshadowed by Christian Eriksen’s collapse, but they failed to truly threaten Stanislav Cherchesov’s team against Russia, although improving in the second half.

Russia will be relieved to be back in the game – they also extended their unbeaten record against Finland to 18 games – but they were far from convincing in a low-quality match.

Joel Pohjanpalo’s spectacular third-minute header was ruled out for offside by a narrow VAR judgment, giving the visitors an early advantage.

Russia’s first chance came in the 10th minute, but Magomed Ozdoev blasted over from 10 yards after being picked out by Miranchuk’s ball inside the box.

Soon after, Finland were sliced open again when Artem Dzyuba’s low shot hit the post, despite the fact that the flag had previously been raised for another offside.

Russia dominated possession in the first half, but Finland’s defense, like theirs against Denmark, was compact and well-organized.

Full-back When Jere Uronen slid in at the far post to deny Vyacheslav Karavaev a scoring chance, he did so bravely and brilliantly.

The game’s first shot on target, in the second minute of extra time at the end of the first half, pierced the Finns’ white wall.

Miranchuk exchanged passes with captain Dzyuba just inside the area before curling a left-footed strike into the upper right-hand corner of goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

Igor Diveev’s last-ditch challenge at the start of the second stanza denied Norwich striker Teemu Pukki as Finland attempted to react.

Russia were content to defend their advantage and strike their opponents on the break as the second half progressed. Pukki had another effort comfortably saved, and as the second half progressed, Russia were content to safeguard their lead and hit their opponents on the break.

Finland, on the other hand, lacked a competitive advantage.