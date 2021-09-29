As Afghans fear for their freedoms, Taliban fighters attack the fairground.

On a pirate ship ride at a fairground in western Kabul, a Taliban fighter exclaims, “This is Afghanistan!” as his armed buddies cackle and whoop onboard the dilapidated attraction.

Soldiers cling to colorful steel benches as they are thrown back and forth, their scarves and headdresses flying in the wind, their AK-47 and M4 assault rifles strapped to their chests.

It was decided that the rocket launcher that one of them had been cradling before should be left on firm ground.

The group, which ranges in age from 18 to 52, is unwinding at a small amusement park on the outskirts of Kabul, near the Qarghah Reservoir, where families and children usually ride the Ferris Wheel and carousel.

The setting is an unusual one: the Taliban warriors were in a jovial mood in the capital they conquered less than six weeks earlier.

Afghans have dreaded a return to the Taliban’s brutally harsh reign in the 1990s, when they outlawed music, photography, television, and even children’s activities like kite-flying.

The Taliban pledged a more moderate government this time, but they have already limited Afghans’ liberties, such as prohibiting girls from attending school and participating in sports.

After the Islamist hardliners rose to power in mid-August, fighters from around the country flocked to Kabul, many of whom had never visited a funfair.

The battle-hardened combatants clap, grin, and giggle as the three-minute ride comes to an end, and the RPG launcher is reunited with its owner.

As the sun begins to drop behind the hills in the distance, additional Taliban members board swan-shaped pedalos on the beaches of the gorgeous reservoir.

They set off across the sea in pairs, still waving their guns, in the pink, blue, green, yellow, and blue boats, laughing as the vessels collide.

They pose with their assault guns while companions snap pictures on the pebbly shore, dressed in camouflaged military uniforms and traditional Afghan clothing.

Nearby, a couple of the Taliban’s more senior members pray by draping their shawls between two boats moored on a jetty.