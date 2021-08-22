As Afghans face a ‘impossible’ race to flee, the Taliban blame the United States for airport chaos.

The Taliban blamed the United States on Sunday for the chaotic withdrawal of tens of thousands of Afghans and foreigners from Kabul, a week after the hardline Islamist party returned to power in a stunning victory.

The US has warned of security dangers, and the European Union has admitted that evacuating everyone in danger from the Taliban, who have promised a gentler version of their violent rule from 1996 to 2001, is “impossible.”

However, scared Afghans continue to attempt to evacuate, exacerbating a disaster at Kabul airport, where the US and its partners have been unable to cope with the large number of people attempting to board evacuation aircraft.

“With all of its might and resources, America has failed to bring order to the airport. “There is peace and calm throughout the country, but pandemonium exists solely at Kabul airport,” stated Taliban spokesperson Amir Khan Mutaqi.

Seven individuals were killed in the throng, according to the British defence ministry, which did not provide any specifics.

On the way in, a journalist reported frantic sights of people swarming their bus as he and a group of other media professionals and academics were lucky enough to get to the airport for a trip on Sunday.

“They were displaying their passports and yelling ‘take us with you… please take us with you,’” the journalist told AFP.

“To get them to flee, the Taliban fighter in the vehicle ahead of us had to shoot in the air.”

At least three victims were covered in white tarpaulin outside the airport, according to footage shown on Saturday by Sky News in the United Kingdom. It was unclear how they passed away.

At the airport, reporter Stuart Ramsay stated the deaths were “inevitable” and that people were being “crushed,” while others were “dehydrated and afraid.”

After video of a baby being lifted over a wall at the airport and horrifying scenes of people hanging onto departing flights, the clip was the latest image of pure sorrow.

The US, which has thousands of troops attempting to secure the airport, has set a deadline of August 31 for the evacuations to be completed.

According to the Biden administration, up to 15,000 Americans and 50,000 to 60,000 Afghan allies need to be evacuated.

Countless others are fleeing the Taliban because they fear repression.

The evacuation efforts have been dubbed “one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history” by US President Joe Biden.

On Saturday, the issue became much more difficult. Brief News from Washington Newsday.