As Afghan athletes arrive in Tokyo, superstar Vio repeats his Rio gold.

As Afghanistan’s two competitors arrived in Tokyo to compete in the Games, fencing legend Beatrice “Bebe” Vio successfully defended her women’s Paralympic gold.

Vio, one of the world’s most well-known paralympians, proved unstoppable in the Women’s Individual Foil Category B gold medal match, defeating China’s Zhou Jingjing 15-9, just as she had done in Rio five years before.

After the winning point was scored, the 24-year-old Italian, who had both forearms and legs amputated when she suffered meningitis as a child, yelled in delight before collapsing into tears in the arms of her coach.

On the fourth day of the competition, 54 gold medals were up for grabs in nine sports, including 17 athletics finals held at the Olympic Stadium.

The International Paralympic Committee announced that Afghanistan’s Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli have arrived safely in the athletes’ village, bringing the total number of teams to 163.

According to the report, Khudadadi and Rasouli were evacuated to France last weekend when the Taliban gained control of their country.

They will compete in taekwondo and athletics next week, and are “sending a strong message of hope,” according to IPC president Andrew Parsons.

Tatyana McFadden of the United States won her 18th Paralympic medal in the women’s T54 5,000m, extending her streak of finishing on the podium in every Paralympic race she has competed in since 2008.

But, after being diagnosed with a blood-clotting issue in 2017 and undergoing a nearly two-year recuperation phase, she claimed merely competing in Tokyo was an accomplishment in itself.

The 32-year-old, who was born in Russia and nurtured in an orphanage until she was adopted at the age of six, said, “I’m on cloud nine.”

“I was in a really bad place because it took me 20 months to get back on my feet, and everyone else was getting well throughout that time.”

McFadden went on to say that taking bronze behind US teammate Susannah Scaroni, who won gold, was “pretty remarkable.”

Fleur Jong of the Netherlands won the women’s T64 long jump with a leap of 6.16 meters, edging off defending champion Marie-Amelie Le Fur of France.

After the competition, Le Fur, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist, announced her retirement.

“It’s time to complete it here in Tokyo,” the 32-year-old remarked.

“I’m ecstatic to be able to do so with this performance and these incredible girls. “I have no regrets.”

Susana Rodriguez of Spain, who worked as a doctor and helped fight the coronavirus, won gold in. Brief News from Washington Newsday.