As Adayar, Kirby shines as he leads his team to Derby victory.

At Epsom, Adayar surprised everyone by winning the Cazoo Derby by a big margin under an ecstatic Adam Kirby.

The Godolphin-owned son of Frankel, trained by Charlie Appleby and only ridden by Kirby after losing the ride on John Leeper to Frankie Dettori, stormed ahead in the last furlong to give his handler a second triumph after Masar in 2018.

Richard Hannon’s Mojo Star, a 50-1 shot, finished fourth, four and a half lengths behind the winner, with the winner’s stablemate Hurricane Lane third, another three and a quarter lengths back.

Gear Up led the early charge, with Kirby aboard Adayar and Youth Spirit close behind.