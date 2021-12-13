As AC Milan prepares to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Liverpool ‘battle for’ a teenage wonderkid.

What will Liverpool do this year in the January transfer window?

Due to a defensive problem last season, Jurgen Klopp’s team was forced to make late signings, with Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak joining on loan.

The Reds have avoided a repetition this season, but they may be tempted to recruit nevertheless.

There’s also the possibility that players will be transferred on, with Nat Phillips being one of those who might want to try something different.

We’ve compiled a list of the most recent Reds speculations below.

Kacper Kozlowski (Kacper Kozlowski) is a Polish

The Mail on Sunday

Brighton are said to be leading the fight to recruit Kacper Kozlowski, a highly rated Polish midfielder.

After a remarkable development as a player, the 18-year-old, who presently plays for Pogon Szczecin, has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester City.

Kozlowski earned his first-team debut at the age of 15 and represented Poland at Euro 2020.

Origi, Divock

Atalanta and AC Milan are both said to be interested in signing Liverpool striker Divock Origi in January, according to Tutto Mercato.

In recent weeks, the Belgian striker has earned a name for himself by scoring match-winning goals against Wolves and AC Milan.

According to Tutto Mercato, Milan’s interest stems from their desire to’replace’ Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with Atalanta being considered as a backup option if Luis Muriel leaves the Serie A club.

A’main problem,’ according to the article, could be negotiating a wage, with Origi’s current offer ‘too costly’ for either team.

Franck Kessie is a French artist.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Paris Saint-Germain are in pole position to recruit AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of Liverpool and Tottenham.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, PSG could meet the midfielder’s wage demands as his contract with the Serie A club enters its final six months.

According to the source, Milan is willing to pay the 24-year-old €6.5 million per season to extend his contract, but Kessie demands at least €8 million to consider such a move.