As AC Milan permutations show, Liverpool and Porto can knock Atletico Madrid out of the Champions League.

In the 2021-22 Champions League, Liverpool has long been dubbed the ‘group of death,’ but the Reds may still have a significant impact on the other three teams in their pool.

Liverpool has won all four of its matches so far in the tournament, defeating AC Milan, Porto, and Atletico Madrid in back-to-back furious matches.

They have 12 points and are seven points ahead of their next opponents, who are in second place in the group. They play Porto at Anfield on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid and AC Milan will meet at the Wanda Metropolitano in the other Group B match, both knowing that a loss may ruin their qualifying ambitions.

While Atletico may be concerned about Liverpool resting players for the remaining two games, manager Jurgen Klopp stated ahead of the Porto match that the squad will take the games seriously.

“We always appreciate the competition,” he stated at his pre-match press conference, “but we have to think about ourselves, our schedule, and the position of our players first.”

With that in mind, let’s take a look at how Liverpool could be able to derail the qualification hopes of others in their group.

1. Liverpool (12 points) (8)

Porto is ranked second with a score of five (-3)

Atletico Madrid is in third place with a score of 4 points (-2)

4 – 1 Milan (-3)

If results go their way, Sergio Conceicao’s club might qualify on Wednesday.

They are now on five points, and if they win against Liverpool and Milan beat Atletico, they will have an insurmountable lead in second place.

If Atletico improves on Wednesday, the two teams will effectively play off for a qualifying berth when they meet in Portugal on Matchday 6 on Tuesday, December 7.

While Atletico Madrid has won both of their games against Liverpool, they have left little space for error.

Anything less than a win over Milan would put them in a difficult scenario, though even a draw would offer them a chance in the last round of fixtures.

Milan need a miracle to get into the Champions League with only one point so far.