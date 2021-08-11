As a wage dispute escalates, German train drivers go on strike.

From Tuesday, German train drivers went on strike over salaries, causing a blow to summer vacationers and exacerbating the industry’s already-existing logistics and supply issues.

On Wednesday and Thursday, only one out of every four long-distance trains will be in service, since the strike began with cargo trains at 7:00 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Tuesday and is set to expand to the passenger network seven hours later.

According to Claus Weselsky, the leader of the GDL train drivers’ union, 95 percent of union members opted for the first round of industrial action, which is set to expire on Friday.

The decision was denounced by Deutsche Bahn as a “unnecessary escalation on the backs of rail users.”

“Just as people are starting to travel more and using trains again, GDL leaders are sabotaging the recovery that we so desperately need given the massive harm caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Martin Seiler, DB board member for human resources and legal affairs.

Weselsky, on the other hand, claimed that the GDL “specifically chose this interval in the week to minimise the impact on weekend and holiday traffic” and that a strike was “never the greatest time.”

In turn, he accused DB executives of “lining their pockets while the little ones’ pockets are being picked.”

The walkout will be the first to affect rail travel since a four-hour suspension in December 2018.

It’s a new blow for the travel industry, which was only just getting back on its feet following months of closure due to coronavirus infection fears.

With the strike now affecting rail shipments, Germany’s industrial conglomerates, who are already dealing with supply chain challenges, may face further delays in receiving raw materials or components ranging from lumber and steel to computer chips.

The most recent big battle between unions and DB occurred in 2014-2015, when GDL organized nine rounds of strikes over a nine-month period to demand regulatory improvements.

The longest strike in the company’s history occurred in May 2015, lasting six days.

This time, GDL claims to be campaigning for greater compensation for train drivers, and is asking for a 1.4 percent pay increase and a bonus of 600 euros ($700) in 2021, as well as a 1.8 percent wage increase in 2022.

Deutsche Bahn had proposed a two-step 3.2 percent pay hike, but now intends to implement it in 2022 and 2023.

GDL has been accused of abusing the strike by critics.