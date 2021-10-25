As a ‘unacceptable’ Everton trend arises, Rafa Benitez must reverse a lifetime habit.

All we expect of Evertonians is that they give it their all. We can overlook losing if there’s a little extra effort, if you’re putting in tackles and winning your 50/50s, but we’re not even winning 60/40s, which upsets us.

Rafa Benitez claims to be familiar with the Liverpool fans. He claims to understand Everton’s mentality.

That is something I have yet to see. Not at all.

Everton ticks when they play on the front foot, getting in people’s faces and making opponents’ lives unpleasant at Goodison Park.

Since he’s been here, everyone has dominated us at Goodison.

If he wants to turn Goodison into a fortress, he needs to adapt his approach in order to enlist the support of the supporters and have the players play for the fans.

This was not a surprise to me; I had anticipated it.

These lads must stand up and be counted when we play the big boys.

For a long time, set pieces have been a major source of frustration for us.

Rafa’s single genuine flaw in his career has been his insistence on winning set pieces.

I’ve seen the goals on tape and know exactly what he’ll say to the guys.

The players didn’t do their zonal marking right, and they were all in the wrong places, but Watford did their homework.

They understood where our taller players and ball headers were in the box and kicked the ball in the opposite direction.

Allowing an uncontested corner header into your 18-yard box is unacceptable.

It’s those who don’t take responsibility and pass the buck.

That is something that a manager must take responsibility for.

Rafa had good teams at Liverpool, but we knew that if we received set pieces, we’d always win headers and score – just like Tim Cahill did in Derby games.

With this zonal marking, he was adamant.

I didn’t mind because I’m not 6ft 4in, but these guys have demonstrated for three or four years before he arrived at the club that they can’t do it and that they need to go man-to-man and take responsibility.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, we tried zonal marking, but it was 10 yards deeper and in a peculiar style.

Get the smaller players by saying, “This is my man, and I’m marking him.” “The summary has come to an end.”