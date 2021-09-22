As a true conflict begins, Takumi Minamino hands Liverpool a conundrum.

When a player is not a regular starter in the first team, he or she must seize every opportunity to impress.

A cursory glance at Takumi Minamino’s Liverpool record could suggest that he hasn’t made the most of his time with the club.

After his brace in the 3-0 League Cup victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road, the Japanese international has six goals and two assists in 32 games for the Reds.

Only 13 of Minamino’s appearances were starts, so assessing him solely on games isn’t fair. His 1,330 minutes in a Liverpool shirt are the equivalent as 14.8 full games. Suddenly, that eight-goal contribution record appears to be a little more impressive.

Takumi Minamino forces Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to reconsider his transfer strategy.

And if we give him the second half of the 2019/20 season as a settling-in time (which won’t have been easy given the global lockdown imposed shortly after he arrived), Minamino’s record looks even better.

The former Salzburg man has played 836 minutes for Liverpool in all competitions since the start of 2020/21, with all of his goals and assists coming during that period.

In the summer of 2020, he broke his duck for the club in the Community Shield against Arsenal, before scoring twice more and assisting Divock Origi in the League Cup triumph over Lincoln City.

Last December, Minamino scored his first league goal for Liverpool in his fourth appearance in the tournament, opening the scoring in a 7-0 win over Crystal Palace. He then assisted on a goal in an FA Cup win over Aston Villa in his last appearance before joining Southampton on loan.

Because the win at Norwich, for which he received an eight in the post-match ratings, was his first start of the season, the 26-year-old has scored or assisted on a goal in each of his previous three starts for the Reds, as well as four of the last eight.

While the level of the opponents he has faced can be debated, there is little doubt about his track record over the last few years.