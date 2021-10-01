As a transfer hint, Erling Haaland shows his support for Liverpool legend.

Robbie Fowler is optimistic that Erling Haaland will join Liverpool next season.

Since the start of the new season, the Borussia Dortmund striker has been in excellent form and continues to rise in stature year after year.

Liverpool was reportedly one of the clubs vying for the 21-year-services old’s in 2020, but Dortmund emerged victorious in the race to capture the prolific forward from RB Salzburg.

Haaland has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga and is a top target for both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

To have any chance of acquiring Haaland, Liverpool would have to pay a considerable quantity of money, a situation that Fowler is eager to see become a reality.

After receiving two signed Haaland shirts from the Norwegian international, the former Reds striker sent a cheeky comment on Twitter.

“Many thanks, Erling Haaland. “You’ll look better in red next year,” Fowler joked.

When asked about Haaland’s future at the start of this season, Dortmund head coach Marco Rose stated that the promising teenager must make his own decision about where he wants to play.

“In the end, Erling needs to make his own decisions about his future,” Rose told Bild.

“In any event, we’re glad he’s playing for us right now. And who knows, maybe there will be more than one season if we build a fantastic story here. I’m unconcerned about it.”