As a surprising statistic emerges, Liverpool’s five-year record is on the line.

On Wednesday evening at Goodison Park, Liverpool began their month of December matches in the best conceivable way.

Jurgen Klopp earned three points at Everton’s home ground for only the second time in his managerial career, leading the club to a convincing 4-1 win under the lights.

Between now and the end of the month, the Reds will play eight more games in the Carabao Cup, Champions League, and Premier League.

Liverpool will be looking to keep up with Chelsea and Manchester City in what appears to be a three-way battle for the title in the coming games.

With a Champions League dead rubber against AC Milan and a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester on the horizon, the priority for this month will be to keep grinding out results in the Premier League.

Klopp’s team will face Wolves this weekend before facing Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United, and Leicester City in the Premier League.

December is typically a month in which potential championship contenders either lose their way or strengthen their threat to the rest of the league, with Liverpool aiming for the latter.

Fortunately for Klopp’s side, they have held their own over the festive period in prior seasons, and they are presently on a remarkable unbeaten streak of 30 Premier League games in December.

The last league encounter Liverpool lost in the last month of the year was a 4-3 loss against Bournemouth in the 2016/17 season, a game in which the Cherries battled back from a 3-1 deficit to win in dramatic fashion late on.

Liverpool rebounded from their defeat on the south coast with four wins out of five in December, including victories over Everton and Manchester City.

Since Bournemouth’s win five years ago to the day, no team has been able to defeat the Reds in the league during this key period, a pattern Klopp will be trying to continue this season.