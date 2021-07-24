As a storm threatens Tokyo, a Chinese shooter wins the first gold medal.

On Saturday, Chinese shooter Yang Qian won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics, as the Games, which have been plagued by the coronavirus, braced for a potentially disruptive tropical storm headed for the Japanese city.

As attention shifted from the event’s difficult build-up to the sports action, Yang won a thrilling last-shot victory from Russia’s Anastasiia Galashina in the women’s 10-metre air rifle.

Kohei Uchimura, a Japanese gymnastics star, crashed out of the horizontal bars competition on the first full day of competition.

In the men’s cycling road race, Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar led a star-studded peloton, as hot favourite Novak Djokovic prepared to commence his bid for Olympic success.

After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, which plagued the build-up to the Games, organizers are keen for sport to take center stage.

However, Covid-19 has thrown a new shadow, with German cyclist Simon Geschke being forced to withdraw from the road race and Dutch rower Finn Florijn testing positive as well.

On Saturday, seventeen fresh cases relating to the Games were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 123, with 12 athletes among them.

Tropical Storm Nepartak is on its way to Tokyo, according to the weather service, and is expected to reach on Tuesday.

Organizers have moved rowing competitions that had been scheduled for Monday to this weekend as a “precautionary step,” saying they were tracking the storm’s path.

“Unlike an earthquake, we can foresee the route of a typhoon and prepare ahead of time,” said Masa Takaya, a spokeswoman for Tokyo 2020.

Yang of China began the Olympic gold rush by winning the women’s 10-meter air rifle with a Games record score of 251.8, edging out Galashina of Russia on 251.1 and Nina Christen of Switzerland on 230.6.

Galashina appeared to be on her way to claiming the title leading into the final shot, but she fell with an 8.9 on her final attempt, allowing Yang to win.

She explained, “It’s the Chinese Communist Party’s 100th birthday.” ” I’m overjoyed that this golden medal is being presented to my country. I’m ecstatic.”

Hou Zhihui won gold in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event with an Olympic record total of 210 kilograms, bringing China’s total to 210 kilos.

But there was heartbreak for Japan when Uchimura, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic all-around gymnastics champion and a national hero, was ousted from the horizontal bars competition and did not compete in the parallel bars.

Djokovic. Brief News from Washington Newsday.