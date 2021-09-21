As a road to the Liverpool first team appears, Kaide Gordon’s plan becomes evident.

Kaide Gordon is set to make his Liverpool debut, with Pep Lijnders sure that the club is in the best possible position to develop such young talent from the academy.

Gordon, a 16-year-old winger, will become the Reds’ fifth-youngest player if he plays in the Carabao Cup third round clash against Norwich City on Tuesday.

The teenager impressed with a series of pre-season appearances for the first squad and stayed for the summer training camps in Austria and France.

When Gordon makes his first-team debut, Liverpool will have to pay Derby County £100,000 as part of the potential £3 million deal that brought him to Anfield in February.

And, according to assistant manager Lijnders, the Reds’ previous history of giving youth a chance implies that young players like Gordon will be given every chance to succeed.

After what he did at Liverpool training, Kaide Gordon forced Pep Lijnders to call Jurgen Klopp.

“There have been so many young players who have stepped up to help us throughout the years,” he remarked. “Take, for example, Harvey Elliott, who started his first games in the Premier League.

“Is it therefore more difficult for a younger player to break into a good team? I don’t believe so; to be honest, I believe it is more difficult to join a lousy team.

“It depends entirely on the team they join. Is the team in place, do they have a clear plan of attack, and do they have personnel to look after their skills? Bringing a talent in too early, for example, is the worst thing you can do.

“Players must adapt, understand, and progress in a step-by-step manner, ensuring that the proper development process is in place.”

“It’s difficult to come into a team that doesn’t play flowing football, or a team whose ideals aren’t as obvious, or a manager that yells like a crazy, or all of these things,” Lijnders added.

“From the moment Jurgen arrived, we established our identity and coaching (style), and it’s been seven years of the same concepts, routes, and trust in young players.

“That is something the.”The summary comes to an end.”