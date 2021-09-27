As a result of Thiago Alcantara’s anxiety, Pep Guardiola has already admitted Liverpool.

For the 27th of September, here is your Liverpool morning digest.

After a 2-2 draw at Brentford, Liverpool have another big week ahead of them.

The first match is a Champions League away trip to Porto, followed by a top-of-the-table duel with Man City at Anfield on Sunday.

City put up a strong performance to beat Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, demonstrating their quality ahead of a key week.

In midweek, Guardiola’s team travels to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, before visiting Liverpool in what promises to be a pivotal match in the Premier League title battle.

Last season, City dominated Liverpool in a 4-1 victory in front of a largely empty Anfield stadium. Last year, Guardiola predicted that the team’s second visit to the stadium would be far more difficult.

“Hopefully, the next time we can do it with a comparable performance with spectators, as the atmosphere at Anfield with and without fans is absolutely different,” he remarked.

In the Premier League’s 3-3 tie with Brentford on Saturday, Liverpool were unable to gain any control.

While Jurgen Klopp’s team played some exciting attacking football, they struggled in defence and were frightened by their lively opponents in midfield.

Thiago Alcantara’s presence was badly missed in this encounter, as he was forced to sit out due to a calf injury.

The Spain international will be unavailable until after the forthcoming international break, which is a significant setback for Liverpool. Ian Doyle has been considering how much of a problem his absence could be for the Reds at this important stage of the season.

“In the meanwhile, Liverpool will hope Thiago is fit for a season-defining October schedule that includes away games against Watford, Atletico Madrid, and Manchester United,” he said.

“By the time the final whistle blows at Old Trafford, Klopp will have a far better idea of what can be accomplished this season. During that time, every player will be necessary – and the.”Summary” will come to a conclusion.