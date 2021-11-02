As a result of the verified double injury boost, Liverpool might receive millions from the transfer transaction.

Following the 2-2 draw with Brighton, Jurgen Klopp was welcomed with some positive news as his Liverpool squad reported for training on Monday.

The return of Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho to the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby boosted the Reds’ confidence ahead of their home match against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Since Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in September, Thiago has been out with a calf injury, while Fabinho has missed the Reds’ last three league games.

The fitness boost comes at a crucial moment for Klopp, who has been dealing with injuries to James Milner and Harvey Elliott, as well as Naby Keita’s hamstring injury against Brighton.

Dominic Solanke, a former Liverpool striker, has been in red-hot form for Bournemouth this season, scoring 12 goals in 16 games.

The Washington Newsday understands that the Reds have banked the whole £24 million negotiated for the forward, with all add-on bonuses now completed, after he has been prolific for the Cherries while playing in the Championship.

Despite the lack of a promotion option in the contract, Liverpool might be in line for a windfall if his form continues.

If Bournemouth were to make a profit on the 24-year-old, it has been established that the Reds still have a substantial sell-on clause.

