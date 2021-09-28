As a result of the ruling on Liverpool’s fine, UEFA has decided to drop Super League disciplinary action.

UEFA has announced that all disciplinary actions against the three remaining European Super League teams have been withdrawn, as well as its plans for Liverpool and the other original members.

UEFA said on Monday night that its independent case against Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus had been “declared null and void, without prejudice, as if the procedures had never been opened.”

The decision by UEFA not to pursue the matter further also applies to the fines imposed in May on Liverpool and the other founding members.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, and Inter Milan were among the clubs who soon withdrew after widespread criticism of the planned league.

Their first punishment was supposed to be a €15 million fine and a one-season suspension of 5% of their revenue from UEFA competitions.

However, UEFA has advised the teams that it will not seek payment of the penalty “to prevent any extra difficulty” while a legal dispute involving UEFA and the Super League’s three existing members is still pending.

Following a court judgment given by a Madrid Commercial Court allowing the three clubs to re-enter UEFA competitions, UEFA published a statement to conform with Spanish law.

Despite the development, UEFA has stated that it would continue to battle any future formation of a comparable league: “UEFA will continue to take all necessary steps, in strict line with national and EU law, to defend the interests of UEFA and all football stakeholders.”