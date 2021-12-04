As a result of the Philippe Coutinho swap being denied, Liverpool are preparing a Karim Benzema bid.

Liverpool are two points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea in the table as the festive fixture slate begins.

Liverpool will face Wolves in the Premier League today afternoon, and their recruitment team will have goals in mind heading into the January transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp has had a very quiet summer, with Ibrahima Konate being the sole notable signing at Anfield, having signed a contract before the end of May.

Is it possible that there may be more Liverpool moves in the New Year sales? Here’s a round-up of some of the most recent tittle-tattle trail speculation from around the web.

Liverpool is thought to be one of the clubs interested in signing the Real Madrid striker next summer, according to the report.

The French forward’s contract with Los Blancos has two years left on it, and he is now playing some of his greatest football of his career.

Benzema has 12 goals and 7 assists in 14 La Liga appearances this season, but he could be forced out if Real Madrid completes a deal for Kylian Mbappe.

According to the article, the seasoned striker may be open to leaving the club if this occurs, with Liverpool being mentioned as a possible destination.

The Reds would ‘be willing to hand a nearly blank cheque’ for the 33-year-old if he became available, according to the source.

Coutinho was offered to Manchester City as part of a player-plus-cash deal for Barcelona target Ferran Torres, but the club declined.

According to the report, Coutinho was offered to City as part of a prospective January transfer window deal for Torres, but the Etihad club turned down the opportunity to sign the Brazilian.

According to the article, the decision was made with the expectation that any contract for their young striker would be funded entirely by money.

Coutinho moved from Liverpool to Barcelona in a club-record transfer in January 2018, but he has struggled to replicate his Anfield form in Spain. “The summary has come to an end.”