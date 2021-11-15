As a result of the Liverpool transfer dilemma, Michael Edwards may be forced to act.

Despite all of the attention over Liverpool’s lack of summer business, there appears to be another transfer problem that has gone unnoticed.

The Reds sent 12 players out on loan at the start of the season, and the progress made by those hoping for first-team experience will have frustrated them.

Last weekend, Ben Woodburn scored his first goals for Hearts in a 5-2 win against Dundee United, and defender Sepp van den Berg has impressed back at Preston North End, but there have been few positives linked with many of the other players sent out to impress elsewhere this season.

Rhys Williams’ performance