As a result of the Liverpool myth being exposed, Jurgen Klopp will dread the worst for the crucial Chelsea match.

Any Liverpool fan who happens to glance at the leaderboard for VAR overturns for the 2021/22 Premier League will be disappointed to see Tottenham Hotspur at the top.

VAR was used in the Reds’ 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in north London on Sunday. Chris Kavanagh did not intervene when Harry Kane appeared to challenge Andy Robertson for a red card, nor when Diogo Jota appeared to be fouled in the Spurs penalty area.

To add salt to Liverpool’s wounds, Kavanagh later asked referee Paul Tierney to review a second-half challenge made by Robertson. Tierney then sent the Scot on his way.

Tierney’s appointment as VAR for Liverpool’s critical match against Chelsea hasn’t gone over well with Kopites, especially because Anthony Taylor will be the main referee.

Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool escapes sanction from the Football Association for comments directed towards referee Paul Tierney.

In the Liverpool-Tottenham draw, Dermot Gallagher explains why VAR was not utilized for Harry Kane’s lunge.

According to ESPN’s VAR data, Liverpool has had at least one more overturn this season that has gone in their favor rather than against them.

Even if a team can’t choose which decisions go their way or when they happen, Jurgen Klopp would have reason to be irritated if he looked at the data.

Reece James was sent off for handling on the line in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea, the first VAR ruling in his favor.

That day, Kavanagh was at Stockley Park to assist the Reds, but it was an infringement that on-field referee Taylor should have seen.

Taylor also oversaw Liverpool’s 5-0 win at Old Trafford, a game in which the visitors from Merseyside benefited from two VAR overturns.

The advantage the Reds earned was minimal at best, considering they were already 5-0 up when Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal was disallowed and Paul Pogba was sent out.

The other judgment that went in their favor came at Brentford, where VAR Tierney — no, seriously – determined that Mohamed Salah was onside when he converted Fabinho’s lovely pass.

Concerning the three who have sided with the opposition. “The summary has come to an end.”