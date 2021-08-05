As a result of the absence of two players, Liverpool has sent six players home from training camp.

Liverpool has permitted six young players to return to Merseyside as the club’s training camp continues to grow.

Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino, and Fabinho, all from Brazil, joined the squad at the weekend as they began the final stage of their overseas vacation in Evian, France.

Jordan Henderson is the only senior player who has yet to return to training, and the Liverpool captain is unlikely to participate until the team returns to England ahead of the friendly matches against Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna at Anfield next week.

As a result of the rise in numbers, the Reds have sent a group of young players back to Kirkby to continue their pre-season training.

When the group relocated from Austria to Evian, goalkeeper Harvey Davies, right-back Conor Bradley, centre-back Billy Koumetio, midfielders Jake Cain and Tyler Morton, and forward Mateusz Musialowski all left for home.

Owen Beck, Marcelo Pitaluga, Ben Woodburn, Leighton Clarkson, and Kaide Gordon, on the other hand, have all been retained for the camp’s final days.

Liverpool’s workout in Evian on Sunday was missing Thiago Alcantara and Neco Williams.

Both, on the other hand, are unconcerned, with some players receiving specialized instruction to avoid taking undue risks with their workload.

Both Thiago and Williams were present in Euro 2020.

Alisson, Firmino, and Fabinho, who all played for Brazil in their run to the Copa America final, are expected to return to full training on Monday, but their playing time in the two 60-minute friendlies against Bologna on Thursday is likely to be limited.