As a result of the £11 million transfer, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders now have a new Liverpool alternative.

Liverpool fans had been looking forward to seeing more of Kostas Tsimikas throughout pre-season.

The left-back was signed as a back-up to Andy Robertson in the previous summer transfer window, but he struggled to make an impression at Anfield, appearing only twice in his first season.

Tsimikas has a shot now that Robertson is out for the first few weeks of the season.

On the Blood Red podcast, Joe Rimmer remarked, “Just reading between the lines with some of the things his players have said about him and with Pep Lijnders’ diary, it appears like he is settling nicely.”

“People seem to think highly of him, and Liverpool evidently hoped he would challenge Robertson or at the very least put pressure on him.

“For whatever reason, he didn’t, and that’s fine; we saw with Robertson that it takes time, and here is a guy who is coming over from another country, learning a new language, and dealing with a few injuries.”

Tsimikas will be dissatisfied with his performance for the Reds last season, but there are plenty of other players in the squad who have struggled to adjust to life at Anfield.

Robertson will no sure have spoken to the Greece international about his own sluggish start in Merseyside.

It’s easy for Liverpool fans to overlook the brilliance that Jurgen Klopp has on the bench.

“It would be big for Liverpool if he could put last season behind him and utilize it as a springboard to develop on,” Rimmer continued.

“It’s easy to overlook players like that, as well as some of Liverpool’s other alternatives.

“He can come in and make Liverpool a little bit stronger because Robertson gets very little rest, he’s one of the team’s players who gets very little rest.

“It’ll be nice to see Tsimikas receive some playing time.”

Klopp may have intended to employ Tsimikas as a back-up for Robertson, allowing him to rest the Scotland captain when needed, but his hand has now been forced.

Tsimikas, on the other hand, has made an impression.