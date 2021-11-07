As a result of Nike’s impact, Liverpool’s £217 million revenue stream is expected to increase.

Liverpool’s next set of accounts, for the year ending May 2021, are projected to show a significant loss.

Last year’s records saw the Reds go from a £42 million pre-tax profit in 2019 to a £46 million after-tax deficit in 2020, with the pandemic’s first three months, a postponed Premier League season, and deferred media rights payments all having an influence on the bottom line.

At a period when wages were rising, revenue fell from £533 million to £490 million. While the finances didn’t make for pleasant reading, they paled in comparison to some of the burns that prominent European football clubs have had to deal with.

The 2021 accounts, which are expected to be released in February 2022, will give a true image of what a season with no fans inside the stadium looks like, as well as the impact of a campaign behind closed doors, with all the hassles that entails. The full scope of the pandemic will be revealed.

However, one of the positives is projected to continue in the 2020 accounts, with commercial revenue set to continue to rise, following a £29 million gain in the previous accounts, when commercial revenues broke past the £200 million barrier, reaching £217 million for the season.

The initial impact of the Nike kit agreement, which is worth a guaranteed £30 million and 20% of the sale of Liverpool/Nike items to the Reds, will be shown in the next set of accounts. According to some industry experts, the arrangement’s potential may someday be worth as much as Manchester United’s £70 million-per-year deal with Adidas.

Then there was the £2 million increase in the deal with Expedia for sleeve sponsorship, which is worth £10 million, and AXA’s sponsorship of the new training ground in Kirkby, which is worth around £25 million per year and includes a training kit deal, as well as a slew of new partners across the business.

All of this indicates to the club being in good shape despite the pandemic's impact, which threatened to devastate the organization.