As a result of Marco Asensio’s ‘bid,’ Jude Bellingham’s Liverpool transfer position has been ‘confirmed.’

Liverpool is currently in second position, three points behind Chelsea, as the final international break until March approaches.

Liverpool will have a frantic festive season once the international break is through, and the recruitment team will have targets in mind heading into the January transfer market.

Jurgen Klopp has had a very quiet summer, with Ibrahima Konate being the sole notable signing at Anfield, having signed a contract before the end of May.

Is it possible that there may be more Liverpool moves in the New Year sales? Here’s a round-up of some of the most recent tittle-tattle trail speculation from around the web.

Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund and England.

Bellingham is said to be content to stay at Dortmund next season, despite the fact that he has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Bellingham, according to the German tabloid, has no plans to leave Dortmund and is content with his current situation.

According to the source, the England international is more likely to stay at the club next season since he believes he has a great chance to flourish in the Ruhr.

While Liverpool has long admired Bellingham, any suggestion of a transfer is premature, according to The Washington Newsday.

Marco Asensio is a playmaker for Real Madrid and Spain.

Liverpool is one of five clubs said to have made an offer for the Real Madrid playmaker, according to the report.

According to reports, Asensio is considering leaving Spain due to offers from the Premier League, Serie A, and Bundesliga.

According to the article, Juventus, Arsenal, Liverpool, Milan, and Borussia Dortmund are all waiting for his decision, but it appears that Dortmund is leading the race to recruit him.

Fabio Carvalho is a Fulham midfielder.

Liverpool are ‘confident’ in their ability to recruit the Fulham prodigy ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton.

Carvalho is in the final year of his Fulham contract and has been linked with a number of clubs throughout England as a result of his good performances in the Championship this season.

Representatives for the 19-year-old have been shut in, according to the article. “The summary has come to an end.”