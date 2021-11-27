As a result of Kostas Tsimikas and Alex Oxlade-decisions Chamberlain’s for Southampton, Liverpool’s starting lineups have changed.

Jurgen Klopp, by his own admission, has choices in his midfield for the first time in a long time.

And with Liverpool’s games coming thick and fast, the manager might be inclined to tweak his lineup.

Or maybe, just maybe, for the third time, we’ll see what many regard to be Liverpool’s strongest midfield trio on paper.

Thiago Alcantara has had a fantastic week and will be able to build on it as the captain, Jordan Henderson, and Fabinho return to the club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to the back line, but I’m sticking with Kostas Tsimikas on the left, and Virgil van Dijk is paired with Joel Matip.

Because the possibilities at the top aren’t as plentiful, Diogo Jota is named in the middle, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane on either side.

Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane; Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

As a former Merseyside player may tweet, there’s a lot of wind.

The Premier League visit of Southampton this afternoon will almost certainly be a test of endurance for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, is expected to give his squad every chance to win (d).

My goalkeeper of choice would be Alisson Becker. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson return at full-back, bringing a new dynamic to the position.

Virgil van Dijk is also starting at centre-back, while Ibrahima Konate is handed another chance to safeguard Joel Matip from three games in a week.

Midfield is a difficult position to master. It’s tempting to play Fabinho beside Jordan Henderson, but Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have good rhythm and can start alongside him.

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Sadio Mane are at the top of the lineup. Divock Origi should be saved until the derby.

Fabinho, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane; Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Following a humiliating defeat to West Ham before the international break, Liverpool has kept consecutive clean sheets.

At left-back, Kostas Tsimikas is one of the crucial players, with some predicting that he would overtake Andy Robertson in the pecking order at Anfield.

This test against Southampton, though, will not be easy, and I cannot afford to leave out a completely fit Robertson. “The summary has come to an end.”