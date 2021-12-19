As a result of Jordan Henderson’s absence for Tottenham, Thiago Alcantara is accused of having a positive Covid test.

Thiago Alcantara is the latest Liverpool player to have a coronavirus test that is considered to be positive.

Despite being sick this weekend, Jordan Henderson has tested negative for the virus.

Thiago is the latest Liverpool player to be ruled out of today’s Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones are all out again after contracting the flu and missing Thursday’s 3-1 win over Newcastle United.

Henderson, despite a negative result in the most recent tests conducted on Sunday, is not fit enough to play for Tottenham.

Thiago tested positive for the virus for the second time after contracting it last year.

Despite the mounting number of absentees, Liverpool have decided not to seek a postponement, with Jurgen Klopp eager to play the game in London.

The match is one of only four Premier League matchups that will take place this weekend, with the others being canceled owing to the Omicron variety that is currently sweeping the country.