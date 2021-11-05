As a result of Alex Oxlade-‘issue,’ Chamberlain’s Liverpool submitted a transfer message.

Liverpool’s present team has been informed that they can handle the demands of a hectic season without the need for fresh recruits in January.

Due to Africa Cup of Nations commitments, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita will miss part of the Reds’ New Year schedule.

The recurrence of Roberto Firmino’s hamstring injury has caused some fans to repeat their calls for reinforcements during the upcoming transfer window.

But Ian Rush, a Reds great, is sure that the squad can handle, not least because Jurgen Klopp has never been tempted to panic buy during his time at Anfield.

“Whether Liverpool attempt to increase their resources this January will likely depend on injuries, but you should only buy if you can bring in someone who is better than what you already have,” Rush, Liverpool’s all-time leading striker, stated.

“If I’m being honest, I think Liverpool can cope with what they’ve got.”

“I usually think it’s best to buy in the summer rather than January because you have more time to blend in, and a lot of January purchases are panic purchases.”

“That’s not Klopp’s style, so I don’t see him going after anyone on the spur of the moment.”

“It’ll be intriguing to see who’s available in January and who we’ve been associated with, but Klopp doesn’t purchase for the purpose of it; if he aims to bring someone in, it’ll be a calculated and planned choice that’s been scrutinized over the better part of two years.”

After beating 10-man Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday, Liverpool qualified for the Champions League knockout stages with two games to spare.

With only his fourth start of the season, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain put forth a promising display.

In an interview with Gambling.com, Rush believes the midfielder would benefit from more playing time.

“Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was given his chance right away against Atletico Madrid and played 78 minutes,” Rush remarked. “The Ox’s problem is that he doesn’t have enough game time to gain any traction.”

“He’s a terrific addition to the group, but he only gets 10 or 20 minutes to show what he can do at times.”

