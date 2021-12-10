As a result of a new injury, Liverpool faces a January transfer issue.

The club has revealed that Liverpool defender Nat Phillips will be out for a while due to injury.

The Liverpool centre-back recently shone in the club’s Champions League victory over AC Milan last midweek.

Phillips played the entire 90 minutes in the 2-1 triumph at the San Siro, but he did receive treatment for a brief period.

Phillips has now been diagnosed with a fractured cheekbone in Italy, according to the club.

Phillips will now be out for a few weeks, according to the club, although surgery is required.

Phillips has only played three times for Liverpool this season, and none of them have been in the Premier League.

When the transfer market opens next month, there is mounting speculation that Phillips may go for greener pastures.

Before he signed a new contract, Liverpool wanted £15 million, and the asking price is likely to have risen since then.

West Ham are the latest club to be linked with a January deal for Phillips, although the defender’s injury may prevent that from happening.

Phillips’ new contract, which he signed in the summer, will keep him at Anfield until 2025.