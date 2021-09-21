As a result of a massive Mohamed Salah and Liverpool blunder, Barcelona has been left “ashamed.”

According to Spanish website ElNacional, Barcelona turned down the chance to sign Mohamed Salah before he moved to Liverpool.

The Egyptian joined Liverpool four years ago from Roma and is now in his fifth season with the club.

He’s already made an impression this season, scoring four goals in five Premier League outings.

Barcelona’s start to the season has been underwhelming, as they currently sit eighth in La Liga after a 1-1 draw with Grenada on Monday night.

Their strong start follows a tumultuous summer in which they lost star player Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Former president Josep Maria Bartomeu has been blamed for the Catalan giants’ financial woes, with the business during his term being heavily criticized in recent years.

Not to mention the rumor that he passed up the chance to capture Salah previous to his move to Anfield.

According to the source, Roma’s previous sporting director Monchi, who is now at Sevilla, made an offer to Barcelona that was’rejected’ by Bartomeu.

According to the story, Kylian Mbappe was another talent the club turned down that summer before joining PSG the following year.

Barcelona transferred Neymar to PSG for a world record fee later in the 2017 transfer season, opting to reinvest the money in Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.

Given the two players’ steady form over the last few years, Barcelona is said to be ‘ashamed’ of their decision.

In a news conference last month, Barcelona’s current president Joan Laporta confessed the club’s financial situation was “extremely alarming,” blaming his predecessor Bartomeu.