As a new Liverpool partnership emerges, Thiago Alcantara gets lucky for the third time.

Thiago Alcantara may have been excused for being extra cautious on the Anfield grass.

He had previously joined Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in the starting midfield for Liverpool on two occasions – against Everton last season and at home to Crystal Palace in September – but the Spaniard had suffered an injury that would keep him out for a long time.

Thiago’s recent performances against Arsenal and Porto, the latter of which featured a spectacular goal, suggested that he had recovered from his previous setback.

The arrival of Southampton provided an opportunity for the engine room to demonstrate in practice what many believe to be Jurgen Klopp’s best midfield triad in principle.

The visitors were blown away by not only the lingering impacts of Storm Arwen, but also another blazing Liverpool attacking display that saw Klopp’s side move a point behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, at least for the time being.

The midfield was the beating heart of the team, with each component performing admirably individually but even better collectively.

Thiago may make headlines with another goal, the dummy that forced half of Southampton’s defense to pay to re-enter the game and elicited enough purrs from the home crowd to allow the Spaniard to claim the strike that soared in by a couple deflections from Jan Bednarek.

His coworkers, on the other hand, were striving for the same admiration.

Henderson, who has impressed in two previous cameo appearances from the bench, excelled in keeping Liverpool on top and showed terrific ingenuity around the Southampton area, not least in the build-up to Diogo Jota’s second goal.

And Fabinho was his usual effective self, filling in the spaces as the visitors resolutely refused to give up.

After avoiding injury, Thiago and Henderson both received standing ovations when they were replaced midway through the second half, allowing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner to push their claims.

Given that Liverpool was down to two-and-a-half midfielders only a week ago, there are now a wealth of choices in the engine room, according to Klopp.

They’ll all be needed now that the Reds have started the long road to the New Year.

But don’t be surprised if Fabinho, Henderson, and Thiago follow suit soon. “The summary has come to an end.”