As a new Liverpool partnership develops, Ibrahima Konate admits to some “odd” goals.

In his first interview with the club since signing from RB Leipzig, Ibrahima Konate highlighted his joy at joining the six-time European Cup winners and the opportunity to play with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

He is expected to play with the Holland captain during the pre-season camp in Austria, and he has revealed that the returning Dutchman, as well as Salah, Sadio Mane, and ‘long-time friend’ Naby Keita, have all aided him in his first week at the club.

After last season’s injury crisis, which saw the Reds use over 20 different defensive partners throughout the course of the season, Konate was a welcome addition to the ranks at Anfield.

Fans and players alike cheered when the final whistle blew against Crystal Palace, signaling the end of the season and the return of defensive trio Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

In preparation for the forthcoming league season, Jurgen Klopp’s team will spend a month in Austria, where they will face FC Wacker Innsbruck, VfB Stuttgart, Mainz 05, and Hertha Berlin.

Konate will compete with the likes of Gomez, Matip, Ben Davies, Nat Phillips, and Rhys Williams, who accidentally became defensive mainstays towards the end of the season, to replace Georginio Wijnaldum as the Reds number five.

The 22-year-old, on the other hand, is loving the opportunity to learn and progress with his teammates.

“Of sure, I will learn [from]these players, but not just from these players, but from every player on this team,” he told LFCTV GO. It’s only the beginning; with time, it’ll get [a lot]better.

“I am ecstatic to be here with the team,” she says.

“My first impressions are that I am extremely delighted since I work with excellent players, and I am confident that I will [grow]here and get better with time.”

On Monday, Konate was presented to his new teammates as they began training for their forthcoming friendlies and season.

And he credited Van Dijk and former Leipzig player Keita with easing him into the group early on. The summary comes to a close.