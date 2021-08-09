As a new Liverpool challenge emerges, Joel Matip’s scenario alters.

Virgil van Dijk may have gotten all of the attention this summer, but he isn’t the only Liverpool defender who has had to adjust.

The return of the £75 million Dutchman has been one of the pre-most season’s heartwarming narratives, but there are also heartwarming subplots for others in the backline.

Players like Ibrahima Konate, who joined for £36 million from RB Leipzig and is still learning the ropes. On Monday night, he’ll get his first taste of the renowned Anfield atmosphere against Osasuna.

Players like Joe Gomez, whose injury layoff has lasted as long as his close friend Virgil van Dijk’s. When he receives his own welcoming celebration on Monday, he, like the Dutchman, will feel that all of his hard work has been rewarded.

And, of course, Joel Matip, whose injury history at Anfield is well-known.

Matip has had his own path to rehabilitation to walk down these past several months after having his campaign stopped before the start of February last time out.

After ninety minutes at Anfield, he is unquestionably the frontrunner to be picked in the Liverpool team when the season kicks off at Norwich next week.

At this point, predicting his partner’s identity is more difficult, though a full game for Konate in Monday’s friendly against Osasuna could provide a huge clue.

Matip breezed through the proceedings of this delightful re-opening of Anfield’s doors, as Liverpool were forced to settle for a draw in a game they mostly dominated, particularly in the first half, as he usually does.

In the first half, one particular duel with Inaki Williams drew the Kop to its feet, as he stayed firm against the athletic forward to cleanly whisk the ball away near the corner flag.

Another key interception late in the game prevented the Basque side from grabbing an undeserved victory, as he played his first 90 minutes since the Burnley defeat in January.

The manner of Athletic’s equalizer will be a source of annoyance, as Williams slipped a pass through his legs to Oihan Sancet, who set up Alex Berrenguer, but Matip’s Anfield comeback was largely secured.

