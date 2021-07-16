As a new challenge awaits, Kostas Tsimikas speaks out about Liverpool’s “extremely difficult” start.

Kostas Tsimikas believes he is in fine shape to compete with Andy Robertson, dubbed “the best left-back in the world,” for more playing time this season.

Last summer, the Greece international was signed for £11.75 million from Olympiacos, although he only played five minutes in the Premier League for the entire 2020-21 season.

Tsimikas’ absence is due in part to Covid-19 and a knee injury, but the main reason is Robertson’s consistency in terms of form and availability.

After making improvements to his game towards the end of last season, the 25-year-old is convinced that he can make a bigger impact under Jurgen Klopp this season.

“I am extremely glad to be back with the boys, everything is very good,” he told Liverpoolfc.com.

“Training is really difficult and tough, but it will greatly benefit us in the upcoming games. We begin with friendly games and continue to work together diligently.

“The first six months were quite difficult for me because to Covid and two injuries, but the second half of the year was fantastic, and I worked extremely hard to recover from my injuries.

“Now that I’m in better form, I’m more prepared to give all for the squad and assist them in achieving our objectives.

“I’m well aware that I’ll be up against the best left-back in the world. This provides me the motivation to do a good job every day, to keep working hard, and to be the best I can be.”

“My goal for next season is to stay healthy first and foremost, then to play more games and contribute to my team.”

Tsimikas has only started once this season, with either Joe Gomez or Virgil van Dijk, after missing the most of last season due to long-term ailments. He played 45 minutes alongside the latter in a League Cup win at Lincoln.

And after a grueling time of rehabilitation, the Greek is overjoyed to see both players return to training this week.

He continued, “We are very thrilled for these two youngsters.” “They are looking great after their injuries, and I wish them the best.

“I’m hoping those are their final injuries, because the club desperately needs them. Hopefully. The summary comes to a close.