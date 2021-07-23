As a missing guy set for a transfer exit, Naby Keita gives himself a chance at Liverpool.

Pre-season results and performances are meaningless if you don’t win, so Liverpool will be relieved to have given their match against Mainz added significance thanks to a late goal.

The Reds guaranteed that their first complete 90-minute excursion of the summer concluded in win by forcing Luca Kilian to send the ball into his own net.

They also added “confidence boost” to the list of positives to take away from a game that was not always easy to watch but gave the players valuable minutes.

Throughout the game, it was evident that Liverpool still has a lot of work to do before the new Premier League season begins.

However, with friendlies against Hertha Berlin, Athletic Bilbao, and Osasuna still to come, it’s too early to make any predictions about their chances next season.

Liverpool fans have been burned far too many times to fall into the trap of declaring this the season when Naby Keita ties everything up in a red shirt.

But it’s difficult to disagree that the Guinean was the best player on the pitch in the first half against Mainz.

Keita’s performance featured everything a Klopp midfielder should have: quick feet in tight areas, an eye for a pass in the final third, and toughness in the tackle.

It’s easy to forget that he started the opening four Premier League games of the season before losing his place following a terrible performance against Aston Villa.

Klopp is not the type of manager to give up on a player quickly, and Keita is putting himself in the best possible position to start the next season with the team.

Harry Wilson was noticeably absent from Liverpool’s team for their third pre-season friendly fixture.

The Welshman stood on the sidelines in Austria while his teammates took to the field, but he was not put in any danger as he nears a permanent move to Fulham.

He is anticipated to leave within the next few days, joining the likes of Marko Grujic, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Kamil Grabara in leaving Anfield this month.

Michael Edwards was chastised. “The summary has come to an end.”