As a major PSG issue arises, Gini Wijnaldum’s admission strengthens Liverpool’s point.

Following the decision not to renew Gini Wijnaldum’s contract at the end of last season, questions were raised about Liverpool’s leadership.

Since his arrival at Anfield in 2016, the Dutchman has established himself as a key member of the squad, and he has made it clear that he wants to stay for many more years.

Jurgen Klopp didn’t want to lose the midfielder either; he had been a constant in his squad up until last season. During the previous campaign, he only missed one matchday squad, which was against Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup.

Despite this, a deal between the club and the player was never reached, allowing him to sign as a free agent with Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Although Liverpool was initially chastised for their decision, it has yet to be proven to be a costly mistake.

While it is still early in the season, it is noteworthy that Wijnaldum has struggled to carve out a place in Mauricio Pochettino’s starting lineup.

He’s only played three full 90-minute games out of a possible 12 and has been forced to settle for cameo cameos off the bench late in the second half.

And, speaking to NOS during the international break in his country, Wijnaldum revealed that things haven’t been perfect since his departure from Liverpool.

Wijnaldum admitted, “I can’t say I’m fully satisfied.” “Because the scenario isn’t exactly what I’d like. I believe [not playing]is a major worry for all players.” His major problem has been his failure to remove midfielders like Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye, and Danilo Pereira, who have all been favoured in Pochettino’s system as No.8s.

He, like Klopp at Liverpool, prefers a 4-3-3 formation, so Wijnaldum’s transition into the team should have been relatively smooth on paper.

However, it’s possible that his cautious approach to possession play has hampered him in Ligue 1 thus far.

He wasn’t a headline-grabber at Liverpool in terms of goals or assists, but that was alright. Klopp needed someone with his agility, press resistance, and ability to keep the game moving with short crisp passes.

