As a loan deal is confirmed, Ben Davies breaks his silence on his departure from Liverpool.

Ben Davies has returned to Liverpool after a season-long loan spell.

Just six months after going to Merseyside, the centre-back has joined Sheffield United on loan for the remainder of the season.

Slavisa Jokanovic, the Blades’ manager, made Davies his key defensive priority this summer, which influenced Liverpool’s discussions.

Davies has yet to make a single competitive appearance for Liverpool since arriving on deadline day in the winter.

During the final months of last season, Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams established themselves as the heroes of Liverpool’s defense, preventing Davies from playing.

So yet, his only first-team appearances have been as an unused substitute on the bench in eight games.

During preseason, Davies did get some playing time, but it was evident that a loan transfer away from Anfield would be beneficial to all sides.

Davies revealed his decision to quit Anfield to Sheffield United’s club website, as he looks for his first competitive minutes in almost six months.

“It was a move you could never turn down, it was incredibly exciting,” Davies recalled of his decision to join Liverpool.

“The entire set-up there is spectacular, and the club is something you won’t believe unless you see it for yourself.

“I’ve had a good six months or so, but the most important thing for any footballer is to play football.

“It was because of that that I decided to go out on loan and maybe play some games and get back into the competitive side of things.”