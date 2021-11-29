As a Liverpool nightmare develops, Everton fail to live up to Sky commentary claims.

Let’s not pretend otherwise: heading into the Merseyside Derby with a long winless streak like this was always going to be Everton’s worst nightmare following Rafael Benitez’s arrival at Goodison Park this summer.

That dreadful potential for Blues has become a reality as they prepare to visit their in-form neighbors, who thrashed Southampton 4-0 at Anfield the day before their own side suffered their fifth defeat in six games against a Brentford side that still looked limited at this level.

Everton must have understood that appointing the most divisive manager in Merseyside football history would have implications, especially if things went tough – as they are right now, given that they are on their longest winless streak in the Premier League in 16 years.

Benitez was able to keep the erstwhile Anfield connections at arm’s length at initially by adopting a more subdued approach and mantra that emphasized his Merseyside links and how he ‘understood’ what Evertonians wanted.

However, now that the bright start to the campaign has come to an end in spectacular manner, his previous work across Stanley Park has become the giant elephant in the room for what is typically a highly emotional event.

Although he may not have been many Blues fans’ first choice, after Benitez was hired, the fans rallied around him and his club.

The finger of blame has been placed in many areas in the aftermath of the dramatic drop.

The players, director of football Marcel Brands, other board members, and owner Farhad Moshiri, who is on his sixth manager in five years after investing roughly half a billion pounds in the club since acquiring ownership and making the new stadium dream a reality.

More immediately, it’s been noted that Benitez has the undeniable mitigating circumstances of being dealt a bad hand when it came to an unfortunate sequence of injuries throughout his team’s spine, with centre-back Yerry Mina, midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, and striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, last season’s top scorer, all out until Sunday’s trip to Brentford. “The summary has come to an end.”