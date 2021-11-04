As a Liverpool defender is recalled, Gareth Southgate answers to Jurgen Klopp’s remark.

Gareth Southgate has recalled Trent Alexander-Arnold to the England squad, in a thinly veiled response to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s criticisms about his roster selection.

After missing the Three Lions’ last match due to a groin problem, Alexander-Arnold has been chosen in the 25-man squad for the next World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.

Southgate, who has left out Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier, believes Trippier, along with Chelsea’s Reece James, is playing “at a really high level.”

The England manager also explained why he was called back: “We’re up against some stiff competition for those positions.

“Kyle (Walker) was in the Euros team, and Kieran – who we didn’t pick this time to give Reece and Trent a chance – has always been a strong performer for us, helping us to a World Cup semi-final last year and a European Championship final this year.

“He’s a player we hold in high regard, and I’m confident he’ll return to us in the future. Reece and Trent, on the other hand, are putting in exceptional work.” The only other Liverpool player in the group is Jordan Henderson, who is still waiting for his first call-up after recuperating from a knee injury sustained while training with England a year ago.

Klopp was irritated that Gomez had been left out of the last squad while John Stones, who had yet to play for Manchester City this season, was included.

And Southgate was making it plain that he was alluding to Klopp’s words as he detailed the make-up of his group.

“I know people say I’m inconsistent, but I don’t believe I am,” England manager Gareth Southgate said. “When compared to the rest of the group, if you play consistently for your club, you have a far greater chance of us assessing your ability.

“There will sometimes be a lot of depth in one position and not as much depth in another, and the player in the position with less depth might.”

