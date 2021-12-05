As a July signing, Liverpool’s young striker can’t stop scoring.

As 10-man Liverpool under-18s rallied from behind to defeat Newcastle United, Oakley Cannonier continued his remarkable goal-scoring streak.

Cannonier scored twice as the young Reds won 3-1 at the Academy in Kirkby on Saturday, putting him on 14 league goals for the season.

Marc Bridge-side Wilkinson’s finished with ten men when Bobby Clark was sent off against his previous club. Luke Chambers also scored a penalty.

After consecutive defeats to Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough, the Reds are now third in the U18 Premier League North standings.

Newcastle had the better start and took the lead on 26 minutes when Michael Ndiweni scored after Liverpool failed to clear a set-piece correctly.

The hosts reacted well in the second half, but it took until the 70th minute for Cannonier to equalize from the outskirts of the area.

Chambers put the Reds ahead seven minutes later from the penalty spot after Clark was fouled, and Cannonier clinched the victory with five minutes remaining when he finished off Melkamu Frauendorf’s right wing ball.

Clark, who joined the club from Newcastle in the summer, was booked, then received a second yellow card and then a red card during injury time.

Liverpool’s next match is against AC Milan in Italy on Tuesday in their last UEFA Youth League group play.

Davies; Mabaya, Miles, Chambers, Scanlon; Bajcetic, McConnell (Davidson 65), Clark; Frauendorf, Cannonier, Pilling. Substitutes: Laffey, Mrozek, Koumas, and Lucky.