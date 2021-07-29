As a Harvey Elliott opportunity beckons, Liverpool could give a new signing clue.

When Jurgen Klopp’s team resumes pre-season training this evening, fans may expect another significant signal of what to expect in the coming season.

The Reds face Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin in the Tivoli Stadion in Innsbruck, Austria, in the fourth friendly of their preseason schedule (kick-off 7.20pm).

Only 16 days left until the Reds kick off their Premier League campaign on August 14 against newly promoted Norwich City.

While not nearly at full strength in terms of available personnel, Liverpool will be expected to present a recognizable lineup tonight as they attempt to keep their unbeaten summer streak going.

Klopp’s admission that Virgil van Dijk, who has been out since having knee surgery in October, may play a brief replacement role has sparked a lot of interest.

Liverpool are progressively returning to a full complement of centre-back options, with Joe Gomez, who has been out since November with another significant knee injury, due for a similar outing next week.

However, after such a long layoff, there is little appetite for the two to be pushed back into action, with the Reds keen to avoid any additional setbacks.

So far, the evidence is that Liverpool will line up at Carrow Road with Joel Matip – also back after a long layoff – and £36 million new addition Ibrahima Konate at center-back.

After beating Mainz 1-0 last Friday, more will be learned this evening in Liverpool’s second 90-minute friendly of the summer.

In Grodig, Klopp started with a good team before switching to a completely different XI in the second half. Before being replaced by Nat Phillips and Billy Koumetio, Matip and Konate were the starting centre-back duo.

Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota are expected to play against Hertha Berlin after joining the Reds training camp last week, which moved from Saalfelden to Tirol through a two-hour journey on Sunday.

The game, on the other hand, has almost definitely come too soon for Thiago Alcantara and Xherdan Shaqiri, who arrived in Austria on Wednesday and will begin training today.

It means Harvey Elliott, who has already shown some promising signs in a midfield role, could get another chance to shine.

