As a fictional Everton story revealed, Jordan Pickford proved armchair pundits incorrect.

After the hoopla of the previous month, he is back to being Everton’s Jordan Pickford, at least for the time being.

And many at Goodison Park believe it is for the best.

The Blues ace should get as much credit as anybody in Gareth Southgate’s nearly-men group after this summer’s European Championships.

This is the England goalie who saved two penalties in the final shoot-out – including a high-pressure save to keep Italy’s semi-final spot-kick match-winner Jorginho from clinching it — only to lose after his teammates let him down.

Perhaps Pickford could have taken a step forward and fired with the laces of his left boot, as he did against Switzerland two years ago?

Pickford, on the other hand, is a first for Everton when he wears the Three Lions jersey because he is the club’s first regular number one goalkeeper.

It’s arguably second only to the post of national team manager in terms of the degree of personal scrutiny you face, with your every move seemingly being scrutinized.

The Washington Newsday has detailed coverage of how Pickford’s performances were reported on throughout the tournament by individuals and publications willing to make broad, general statements about his performance.

On the day of the final, a family friend from another part of the country told this correspondent that Pickford had been identified as the potential “weak link” in England’s armour as they faced Italy. This family friend is not a fan of a rival club with any axe to grind, but rather a reasonable and knowledgeable long-time football follower.

When questioned what this seemingly arbitrary assumption was based on, he stated that it was his temperament and his ability to control his emotions.

Well, it would have to be, since, while some have tried to pick apart Pickford’s performances during the Euros, they have all been outstanding.

It's easy for armchair analysts to say that he should have somehow stopped Martin Damsgaard's wonder-strike free-kick for Denmark in the semi-final when he was eventually called upon.