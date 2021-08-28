As a European opportunity looms, Liverpool is given a new Man City challenge.

With the resumption of the UEFA Youth League and the Premier League U18 Cup this season, Liverpool’s young players will have two more opportunities to shine.

Due to constraints imposed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, no competition was played last season.

As a result of Liverpool’s Champions League qualification, the club’s under-19 team has been placed in a UEFA Youth League group with Atletico Madrid, Porto, and AC Milan, which mimics the first-team draw.

In the Premier League U18 Cup, the Reds have been drawn in Group C alongside holders Manchester City, Crystal Palace, and Aston Villa.

The top seven finishers in each group, as well as the best runners-up, will advance to the quarter-finals.

The UEFA Youth League has aided the development of a number of Academy graduates, with Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Neco Williams all shining in the 2019/20 campaign before Liverpool were knocked out in the round of 16 by Benfica 4-1.

The Reds’ young players Kaide Gordon, James Balagizi, Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley, and Mateusz Musialowski will be eligible for the competition this season.

Liverpool’s best season was 2017/18, when they were ousted on penalties by Manchester City in the quarter-finals.

The Reds have yet to decide where they will play their home games, despite the fact that St Helens’ rugby league stadium has served as the venue in recent years.