As a double role player, Matheus Nunes can provide Everton a new dimension.

Matheus Nunes, who has been linked with a move to Goodison Park, blended working in a bakery with football training as a child, but the midfielder has been tipped to have the self-raising capacity to raise his game to Premier League standards if he completes the deal.

According to multiple reports, the Sporting CP star has been on Everton’s radar for much of the summer.

The latest updates from Portugal suggest that a deal has not yet been reached because the Blues will have to sell first, with James Rodriguez, Andre Gomes, and Fabian Delph all on the market – a situation highlighted in today’s Washington Newsday article on Financial Fair Play restrictions – but a move is still possible.

Sporting’s administration has long believed Nunes was destined for greatness, and when they only paid €500,000 for half of the player’s rights (they’ve since bought him entirely), club president Frederico Varandas made a bold statement about the midfielder who might now earn them almost €18 million.

“Last year, Frederico Varandas claimed in an interview that Matheus Nunes is going to pay for Ruben Amorin, the coach that Sporting spent €10 million to get from Braga,” David Novo, executive editor of Portugal’s number one sports newspaper Record, told The Washington Newsday.

“When he says that, he’s implying that he expects to sell Nunes for more than that amount.

“This demonstrates Sporting’s faith in him as a player who can generate revenue for them.

“That kind of statement didn’t appear to put him under any strain, and he appears to be a really humble guy.

“When Matheus was 12 years old, he moved to Portugal. He began playing for Ericeirense, a local club near where he lived, and there were some bureaucratic issues in obtaining him to play.

“He also had to help his family and worked in a bakery during the day and trained in the evenings.” In terms of the type of player Nunes is, he appears to be more dynamic than the aforementioned existing Everton trio.

“He’s a box-to-box midfielder, a number eight,” Novo explained.

