As a big title was landed after a spectacular season, we ‘signed’ Jude Bellingham for Liverpool.

Liverpool have been set to spend big next summer after a quiet transfer market ahead of the 2021/22 season, with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham linked with a surprise move to Anfield.

Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson are just a few of the players who have signed new long-term contracts with Liverpool this summer.

The lone newcomer to Jurgen Klopp’s squad last summer was Ibrahim Konate, but the Daily Star reports that Liverpool are interested in signing Bellingham next summer in a club-record transfer around £80 million.

After a brilliant debut season in Germany with Dortmund, where he got a call up to England’s EURO 2020 team at the age of 17, Klopp is said to have made the 18-year-old midfielder his number one goal for next summer.

If a deal is made, the Reds will have to smash their existing transfer record of £75 million spent for Virgil van Dijk in 2017, which would be a tremendous show of purpose from Klopp.

Bellingham joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020 for an initial fee of £25 million, and the midfielder has made 54 appearances in black and yellow since then, scoring six goals.

So, what might happen if Bellingham relocates to Merseyside next summer?

To find out, we ran a simulation of the 2022/23 season with Bellingham in the Liverpool lineup to see if he could assist the club win a trophy next season.

We utilized the Football Manager 2021 editor to create up this scenario by arranging for Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham to join Liverpool ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Let’s look at Bellingham’s in-game stats in Football Manager 2021 as of July 2022, and how he integrated into Jurgen Klopp’s side over our simulated season.

Bellingham was thrust into the Reds’ first team right away in the simulation, and the midfielder appeared to surpass expectations in his debut season with the club.

Bellingham took part in 46 games.