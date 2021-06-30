Aryna Sabalenka was ecstatic after defeating Katie Boulter on Centre Court for the first time.

Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, was pleased to overcome her jitters on Centre Court and defeat local favorite Katie Boulter.

The number two seed got through a tough battle against Boulter, winning 4-6 6-3 6-3 on a day when several seeds fell at Wimbledon.

She overcame a stumbling start to hush a partisan audience and advance to the third round.

“I’m glad that I was able to finish this match because I was very emotional at first and didn’t really feel the surface out there,” Sabalenka said.

“She was playing exceptionally well. Of course, the crowd was more in favor of her.

“I felt like everything was working against me, and I’m really glad I was able to detach myself from the people and everything and just focus on my game and what I needed to do.

“I’m very proud of myself for staying focused and fighting for every opportunity I had.

“I was a little anxious since I knew there would be a lot of people there to cheer her on. It’s time for Centre Court. I have yet to play on the Center Court. As though I had no idea what to expect.”

The fourth seed is Sofia Kenin’s dreadful 2021 season continued when she was eliminated in the second round.

The American, who won the Australian Open in 2020, was defeated by compatriot Madison Brengle 6-2 6-4 to become the women’s draw’s biggest casualty so far.

Kenin only advanced to the second round of the Australian Open and the fourth round of the French Open this year.

“I really didn’t feel my game,” she admitted. Of course, she performed admirably. Obviously, she’s doing well. I simply felt like I didn’t get enough grass practice building up to Wimbledon.

“I kind of had like a minor injury leading up to Wimbledon, which is why I had to pull out of Eastbourne.”

Bianca Andreescu, the fifth seed, was knocked out in the first round by Alize Cornet.

The fifth-seeded former US Open winner was playing only her second match at SW19. (This is a brief piece.)