Aryna Sabalenka, the world number four, isn’t daring to dream about winning Wimbledon.

Despite reaching the Wimbledon fourth round for the first time with a 6-0 6-3 victory over Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, world number four Aryna Sabalenka is refusing to dream of a maiden grand slam title.

In the last 16, the Belarusian will face 18th seed Elena Rybakina, who took one hour and 15 minutes to win her third match at the All England Club this summer.

With Naomi Osaka and defending champion Simona Halep withdrawing from the event and Serena Williams and Elina Svitolina suffering early exits, the number two seed is firmly in contention for the title, despite having never advanced further than the quarter-finals of a major.

“Wimbledon is a unique place with a unique surface. Sabalenka stated after hitting 22 winners and gaining six breaks against her opponent, “It’s a great vibe here and I like it like nowhere else.”

“I dreamed of winning a grand slam when I was a kid, and it didn’t matter which one it was.

“Of course, winning Wimbledon is something spectacular, but I don’t want to look too far ahead because it’s only the fourth round.” I just want to concentrate on each match and give it my all.”

In the second round, Sabalenka had to overcome Great Britain’s Katie Boulter as well as a raucous Centre Court audience, and she has shown remarkable resolve throughout the first week.

Despite the fact that she only lost three games against Osorio Serrano, the Colombian had ten break points, but the 23-year-old was able to use her expertise to ensure that only two were taken.

And when opportunities arose on Sabalenka’s serve, the teenager, who had only one win at the Championships prior to this year, was clinical, securing six points on Court Two, where the crowd was once again rooting for the underdog.

“Well, the score was 6-0 in the first set, but it wasn’t that simple because we weren’t playing 40-0 every game,” she continued.

