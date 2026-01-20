Arteta Rotates Squad with Seven Changes for Inter Milan Clash

In a crucial Champions League fixture against Inter Milan, Mikel Arteta has opted for a significant squad rotation, making seven changes to his starting lineup. Arsenal travel to San Siro with a fresh approach, as Arteta takes advantage of a packed schedule, which sees his side facing nine matches in just one month.

Key Players Rested as Saka, Mosquera and Eze Start

Among the changes, Bukayo Saka returns to the starting lineup, wearing the captain’s armband after beginning on the bench in the weekend’s 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest. Saka’s inclusion is one of several adjustments Arteta has made for the high-stakes game against the Serie A giants.

Also making his return is Cristian Mosquera, who slots into the heart of Arsenal’s defense after a six-week recovery from an ankle injury. He takes the place of Gabriel, while Myles Lewis-Skelly joins the backline as Jurrien Timber shifts from left-back to right-back. The midfield also sees new faces, with Mikel Merino and Ebere Eze joining Martin Zubimendi in a three-man setup.

Up front, Leandro Trossard and Saka are both recalled, while Gabriel Jesus is preferred over Viktor Gyokeres to lead the line. Gyokeres, along with several key players, will feature on the bench, alongside the likes of Martin Ødegaard, Declan Rice, Gabriel, and Gabriel Martinelli. Martinelli, in particular, will be looking to extend his remarkable streak of scoring in five consecutive Champions League matches.

The full lineup for Arsenal is as follows: David Raya, Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Cristian Mosquera, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Ebere Eze, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Jesus. The substitutes include Kepa Arrizabalaga, Setford, Ben White, Gabriel, Christian Norgaard, Declan Rice, Ethan Nwaneri, Ødegaard, Martinelli, Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres, and Kai Havertz.

As the match approaches, Arsenal’s fans will be eager to see how the team performs with these fresh changes against a formidable Inter Milan side, while Arteta will be hoping to navigate the congested schedule successfully with key players getting ample rest.