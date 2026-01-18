Arteta Reflects on Frustrating Draw Against Forest, Criticizes Refereeing

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed his disappointment after his side failed to secure a win in a goalless draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Despite creating several clear chances, the Gunners were unable to find the back of the net, with Arteta highlighting both missed opportunities and controversial refereeing decisions as key talking points following the match.

Frustration Over Missed Opportunities

Speaking to the press after the match, Arteta acknowledged that his team came to win but could not capitalize on their dominance. “Obviously, we came here to win the game and we haven’t managed to do that for different reasons,” he said. “Credit to Forest, because they are well-organized and adept at disrupting momentum when the opposition is in control.” However, Arteta was quick to point out the key moments where his team should have scored, referencing four glaring chances that were missed. “We created four massive chances: Martinelli had an open goal, Declan Rice had a tap-in, Mikel had a chance, and Bukayo’s header was off target. Additionally, we were denied a very clear penalty,” he added. The manager emphasized that his team had not conceded a single shot on target, making the result even more frustrating.

With the opportunity to extend their lead to nine points at the top of the Premier League table, Arteta reflected on the missed chance. “Every week is an opportunity. We want to win every game, and if we had done that today, we would have been in a different position. But we made a step, a smaller one than the one we wanted, but it’s still a step,” he noted.

Referee Decisions and Tactical Adjustments

Refereeing decisions also played a role in Arteta’s post-match analysis, particularly regarding a late penalty shout. The Arsenal boss felt that the decision was clear-cut, stating, “It hits the shoulder and then he takes the ball with the hand. The explanation given was incorrect, but the rest is okay. The timing and intention of the player were very clear. In my opinion, it was a very clear penalty.”

On the tactical side, Arteta made several substitutions, including changing both wingers during the match. He explained that Bukayo Saka had been dealing with a minor injury prior to the game and had logged significant minutes. “We need to manage our players,” he said. “We have fantastic players who can provide different things, and we tried a few things from the beginning, including bringing in more attacking options after halftime. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough.” Despite these efforts, the attacking spark was missing, with Arteta pointing to the lack of composure in the final third.

The performance of striker Viktor Gyokeres was also discussed, with Arteta stressing the need for players to be decisive at the top level. “We need players to score goals and create moments that change the game. We didn’t manage to take those chances today, and that’s everyone’s responsibility,” he concluded.

Looking ahead, Arteta reiterated his belief that his team could still improve but remains focused on winning every match. “If we win every game, yes, we could be further ahead in the table. But today, we didn’t win, and that’s the reality we have to face,” he said.