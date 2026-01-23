Arteta Provides Update on Key Injuries Ahead of Manchester United Match

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given an update on the fitness of key players as the team prepares for their upcoming Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium. The focus was on the recovery of defensive duo Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie, both of whom have been sidelined since early 2026.

Arteta spoke candidly about their chances of being included in the matchday squad, stating, “We still have another training session, so we’ll see tomorrow. After that, we will assess everybody and make a decision regarding the squad.” While the manager did not confirm their participation, it was clear that both players are nearing a return to full fitness.

Positive news came in the form of no reported injuries following Arsenal’s midweek 2-1 win over Inter Milan. Arteta confirmed that the squad emerged from the victory “with no issues reported,” boosting the team’s prospects for the upcoming fixture.

Havertz Nearing Return; Selection Dilemma for Arteta

The manager also provided insight into Kai Havertz’s recovery process, with the forward nearing a return after being out for nearly a year. “He is very close,” Arteta commented. “Obviously, he has been out for a long time for different reasons, so now we have to be very smart in managing his load and minutes.” Arteta was cautious, explaining that Havertz’s return would be gradual, dependent on the game context, but emphasized his versatility in playing different positions across the forward line.

With both Havertz and Gabriel Jesus returning to the squad over the festive period, Arteta now faces a selection headache in attack. The availability of Viktor Gyokeres further complicates matters as Arsenal looks to manage a congested fixture schedule. Arteta noted, “With the amount of games coming up, they’re all going to have opportunities and minutes. It’s great to have them back, especially in good form.”